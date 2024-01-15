GRI Bio Inc (GRI) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

GRI Bio Inc (NASDAQ: GRI)’s stock price has decreased by -1.93 compared to its previous closing price of 0.32. However, the company has seen a -3.46% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-06 that LA JOLLA, CA, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GRI Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRI) (“GRI Bio” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company advancing an innovative pipeline of Natural Killer T (“NKT”) cell modulators for the treatment of inflammatory, fibrotic and autoimmune diseases, today announced that Marc Hertz, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of GRI Bio will present at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference being held September 11-13, 2023 in New York, NY and virtually.

Is It Worth Investing in GRI Bio Inc (NASDAQ: GRI) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of -1.62. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for GRI is 4.09M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.55% of that float. On January 14, 2024, the average trading volume of GRI was 426.39K shares.

GRI’s Market Performance

The stock of GRI Bio Inc (GRI) has seen a -3.46% decrease in the past week, with a -20.30% drop in the past month, and a -78.99% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.51% for GRI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.24% for GRI’s stock, with a -91.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GRI Trading at -54.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.99%, as shares sank -23.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -74.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRI fell by -3.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -97.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3627. In addition, GRI Bio Inc saw -18.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GRI

The total capital return value is set at -166.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch -170.65. Equity return is now at value -452.41, with -257.94 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.29.

Conclusion

To sum up, GRI Bio Inc (GRI) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.