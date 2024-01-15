Greif Inc (GEF) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Greif Inc (GEF) has seen a -0.33% decrease in the past week, with a 1.81% gain in the past month, and a -1.24% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.01% for GEF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.15% for GEF’s stock, with a -4.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Greif Inc (NYSE: GEF) Right Now?

Greif Inc (NYSE: GEF) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GEF is 0.88. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for GEF is $77.50, which is $13.53 above the current price. The public float for GEF is 24.51M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.41% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GEF on January 14, 2024 was 140.62K shares.

GEF) stock’s latest price update

Greif Inc (NYSE: GEF)’s stock price has decreased by -2.02 compared to its previous closing price of 65.29. However, the company has seen a -0.33% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-05 that Greif (GEF) reported earnings 30 days ago. What’s next for the stock?

Analysts’ Opinion of GEF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GEF stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for GEF by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for GEF in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $75 based on the research report published on January 11, 2024 of the current year 2024.

GEF Trading at -3.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GEF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.88%, as shares sank -2.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GEF fell by -0.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.29. In addition, Greif Inc saw -2.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GEF starting from Hilsheimer Lawrence A., who purchase 1,510 shares at the price of $67.65 back on Dec 27. After this action, Hilsheimer Lawrence A. now owns 114,170 shares of Greif Inc, valued at $102,149 using the latest closing price.

Hilsheimer Lawrence A., the EVP and CFO of Greif Inc, purchase 700 shares at $67.59 during a trade that took place back on Dec 26, which means that Hilsheimer Lawrence A. is holding 112,660 shares at $47,312 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GEF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.44 for the present operating margin

+21.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Greif Inc stands at +6.88. The total capital return value is set at 13.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.82. Equity return is now at value 19.37, with 6.28 for asset returns.

Based on Greif Inc (GEF), the company’s capital structure generated 130.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.60. Total debt to assets is 42.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 122.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.46.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Greif Inc (GEF) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.