Green Brick Partners Inc (GRBK) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Green Brick Partners Inc (NYSE: GRBK) is above average at 8.73x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.71.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Green Brick Partners Inc (GRBK) is $48.00, which is -$2.15 below the current market price. The public float for GRBK is 42.15M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.80% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GRBK on January 14, 2024 was 336.14K shares.

Green Brick Partners Inc (NYSE: GRBK)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.43 in comparison to its previous close of 50.88, however, the company has experienced a 0.44% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-12 that Steve Symington is a long-time contributor to The Motley Fool. Over the years, he’s written more than 8,000 articles for the publication.

GRBK’s Market Performance

Green Brick Partners Inc (GRBK) has seen a 0.44% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 1.29% gain in the past month and a 25.69% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.76% for GRBK.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.11% for GRBK’s stock, with a 6.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GRBK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GRBK stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for GRBK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GRBK in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $62 based on the research report published on June 26, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

GRBK Trading at 2.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRBK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.53%, as shares sank -1.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRBK rose by +0.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.73. In addition, Green Brick Partners Inc saw -3.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GRBK starting from EINHORN DAVID, who sale 937,500 shares at the price of $46.24 back on Jan 02. After this action, EINHORN DAVID now owns 1,802,690 shares of Green Brick Partners Inc, valued at $43,353,000 using the latest closing price.

Dolson Jed, the President and COO of Green Brick Partners Inc, sale 5,000 shares at $53.10 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Dolson Jed is holding 249,128 shares at $265,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GRBK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.43 for the present operating margin

+29.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Green Brick Partners Inc stands at +16.61. The total capital return value is set at 26.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.08. Equity return is now at value 23.70, with 15.16 for asset returns.

Based on Green Brick Partners Inc (GRBK), the company’s capital structure generated 34.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.91. Total debt to assets is 22.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 36.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 289.13 and the total asset turnover is 1.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.76.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Green Brick Partners Inc (GRBK) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.