Grand Canyon Education Inc (LOPE) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ: LOPE)’s stock price has increased by 0.63 compared to its previous closing price of 124.70. However, the company has seen a 2.17% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketBeat reported 2024-01-11 that It’s starting to look more and more like the rally, which kicked off at the end of October, is set to continue into 2024. While stocks softened a little last week, the benchmark S&P 500 index is already ticking back to last month’s high, with investor expectations now set on seeing it tag a fresh all-time high in the very near future.

Is It Worth Investing in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ: LOPE) Right Now?

Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ: LOPE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.62. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Grand Canyon Education Inc (LOPE) is $149.67, which is $24.19 above the current market price. The public float for LOPE is 29.37M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.36% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LOPE on January 14, 2024 was 237.12K shares.

LOPE’s Market Performance

LOPE stock saw a decrease of 2.17% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -11.71% and a quarterly a decrease of 8.81%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.92%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.60% for Grand Canyon Education Inc (LOPE). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.16% for LOPE stock, with a simple moving average of 6.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LOPE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LOPE stocks, with Barrington Research repeating the rating for LOPE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for LOPE in the upcoming period, according to Barrington Research is $140 based on the research report published on May 03, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

LOPE Trading at -7.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LOPE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.92%, as shares sank -11.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LOPE rose by +2.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $132.93. In addition, Grand Canyon Education Inc saw -4.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LOPE starting from HENRY JACK A, who sale 1,450 shares at the price of $137.92 back on Nov 17. After this action, HENRY JACK A now owns 14,782 shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc, valued at $199,984 using the latest closing price.

Keegan Lisa Graham, the Director of Grand Canyon Education Inc, sale 540 shares at $109.34 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that Keegan Lisa Graham is holding 2,905 shares at $59,044 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LOPE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.06 for the present operating margin

+31.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Grand Canyon Education Inc stands at +20.26. The total capital return value is set at 26.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.46. Equity return is now at value 31.45, with 23.71 for asset returns.

Based on Grand Canyon Education Inc (LOPE), the company’s capital structure generated 12.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.83. Total debt to assets is 9.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.74.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Grand Canyon Education Inc (LOPE) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.