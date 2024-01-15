Gores Holdings IX Inc (GHIX) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Gores Holdings IX Inc (NASDAQ: GHIX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 3166.67x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.03. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for GHIX is 50.10M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.01% of that float. On January 14, 2024, the average trading volume of GHIX was 136.81K shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

GHIX) stock’s latest price update

Gores Holdings IX Inc (NASDAQ: GHIX)’s stock price has plunge by -0.29relation to previous closing price of 10.48. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.32% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

GHIX’s Market Performance

Gores Holdings IX Inc (GHIX) has experienced a -1.32% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -0.48% drop in the past month, and a 0.48% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.64% for GHIX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.70% for GHIX’s stock, with a 1.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GHIX Trading at -0.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GHIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.10%, as shares sank -0.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GHIX fell by -0.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.52. In addition, Gores Holdings IX Inc saw -0.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GHIX

The total capital return value is set at -0.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.31. Equity return is now at value 4.46, with 4.23 for asset returns.

Based on Gores Holdings IX Inc (GHIX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.12.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.39.

Conclusion

To sum up, Gores Holdings IX Inc (GHIX) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.