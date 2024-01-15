Global Business Travel Group Inc (GBTG) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Global Business Travel Group Inc (NYSE: GBTG)’s stock price has plunge by -1.51relation to previous closing price of 5.97. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.61% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketBeat reported 2023-12-12 that There’s a blueprint behind every winning investment that tends to be forgotten during the good and easy times in the stock market. However, following a solid plan is being called for in today’s environment.

Is It Worth Investing in Global Business Travel Group Inc (NYSE: GBTG) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GBTG is 0.64. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for GBTG is 261.58M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.77% of that float. On January 14, 2024, GBTG’s average trading volume was 148.29K shares.

GBTG’s Market Performance

GBTG stock saw a decrease of -3.61% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -0.68% and a quarterly a decrease of 8.89%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.58%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.52% for Global Business Travel Group Inc (GBTG). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.16% for GBTG’s stock, with a -6.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GBTG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GBTG stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for GBTG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GBTG in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $8 based on the research report published on December 15, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

GBTG Trading at -0.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GBTG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.58%, as shares sank -2.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GBTG fell by -3.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.19. In addition, Global Business Travel Group Inc saw -8.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GBTG starting from Abbott Paul G, who purchase 350 shares at the price of $6.25 back on May 17. After this action, Abbott Paul G now owns 2,537,575 shares of Global Business Travel Group Inc, valued at $2,188 using the latest closing price.

Abbott Paul G, the Chief Executive Officer of Global Business Travel Group Inc, purchase 8,147 shares at $6.25 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that Abbott Paul G is holding 2,537,225 shares at $50,907 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GBTG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.05 for the present operating margin

+45.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Global Business Travel Group Inc stands at -1.35. The total capital return value is set at -8.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.32. Equity return is now at value -6.33, with -1.11 for asset returns.

Based on Global Business Travel Group Inc (GBTG), the company’s capital structure generated 856.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 89.55. Total debt to assets is 31.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 842.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 88.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.42 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.60.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Global Business Travel Group Inc (GBTG) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.