Gladstone Commercial Corp (GOOD) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GOOD is 1.15. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Gladstone Commercial Corp (GOOD) is $13.50, which is $0.03 above the current market price. The public float for GOOD is 39.34M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.67% of that float. On January 14, 2024, GOOD’s average trading volume was 217.65K shares.

Gladstone Commercial Corp (NASDAQ: GOOD)’s stock price has soared by 0.75 in relation to previous closing price of 13.37. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.98% in its stock price over the last five trading days. 24/7 Wall Street reported 2024-01-13 that Simon Property Group primarily invests in: Regional malls Premium outlets Mills Community/lifestyle centers Through its subsidiary partnership, it owns or has an interest in about 230 properties in the US and Asia.

GOOD’s Market Performance

GOOD’s stock has risen by 2.98% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.59% and a quarterly rise of 12.53%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.79% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.29% for Gladstone Commercial Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.48% for GOOD’s stock, with a 7.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GOOD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GOOD stocks, with Janney repeating the rating for GOOD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GOOD in the upcoming period, according to Janney is $17.50 based on the research report published on January 13, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

GOOD Trading at 4.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOOD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.79%, as shares surge +0.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOOD rose by +2.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.28. In addition, Gladstone Commercial Corp saw 1.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GOOD starting from Gerson Gary, who purchase 400 shares at the price of $13.36 back on Sep 15. After this action, Gerson Gary now owns 13,900 shares of Gladstone Commercial Corp, valued at $5,344 using the latest closing price.

Gerson Gary, the Chief Financial Officer of Gladstone Commercial Corp, purchase 2,000 shares at $11.23 during a trade that took place back on May 10, which means that Gerson Gary is holding 13,500 shares at $22,457 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GOOD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.07 for the present operating margin

+36.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gladstone Commercial Corp stands at +5.93. The total capital return value is set at 3.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.87. Equity return is now at value 0.29, with 0.09 for asset returns.

Based on Gladstone Commercial Corp (GOOD), the company’s capital structure generated 202.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.93. Total debt to assets is 62.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 338.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.13.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Gladstone Commercial Corp (GOOD) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.