GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

The public float for GFL is 219.45M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.38% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GFL on January 14, 2024 was 1.39M shares.

GFL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE: GFL) has plunged by -0.18 when compared to previous closing price of 32.69, but the company has seen a 0.99% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

GFL’s Market Performance

GFL’s stock has risen by 0.99% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 8.33% and a quarterly rise of 5.05%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.04% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.34% for GFL Environmental Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.46% for GFL’s stock, with a -3.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GFL Trading at 6.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GFL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.04%, as shares surge +2.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GFL rose by +0.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.15. In addition, GFL Environmental Inc. saw -5.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GFL

Equity return is now at value -1.77, with -0.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.