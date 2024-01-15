Geopark Limited (GPRK) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

In the past week, GPRK stock has gone down by -4.18%, with a monthly gain of 9.83% and a quarterly plunge of -13.96%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.62%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.04% for Geopark Limited. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.29% for GPRK’s stock, with a -9.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Geopark Limited (NYSE: GPRK) Right Now?

Geopark Limited (NYSE: GPRK) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GPRK is 1.31. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for GPRK is $15.50, which is $6.56 above the current price. The public float for GPRK is 41.83M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.93% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GPRK on January 14, 2024 was 304.55K shares.

GPRK) stock’s latest price update

Geopark Limited (NYSE: GPRK) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.68 compared to its previous closing price of 8.88. However, the company has seen a fall of -4.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-23 that Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Analysts’ Opinion of GPRK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GPRK stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for GPRK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GPRK in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $14.50 based on the research report published on September 21, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

GPRK Trading at -1.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GPRK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.62%, as shares surge +6.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GPRK fell by -4.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.85. In addition, Geopark Limited saw 4.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GPRK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+49.40 for the present operating margin

+55.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Geopark Limited stands at +21.38. The total capital return value is set at 81.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch 36.51. Equity return is now at value 114.17, with 14.61 for asset returns.

Based on Geopark Limited (GPRK), the company’s capital structure generated 458.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 82.09. Total debt to assets is 54.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 438.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 78.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.75 and the total asset turnover is 1.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Geopark Limited (GPRK) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.