Generation Bio Co (GBIO) Stock Faces 11.89% Weekly Volatility

In the past week, GBIO stock has gone down by -1.55%, with a monthly gain of 6.11% and a quarterly plunge of -41.59%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.89%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.29% for Generation Bio Co The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.01% for GBIO stock, with a simple moving average of -47.46% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Generation Bio Co (NASDAQ: GBIO) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for GBIO is at 2.59. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for GBIO is 48.23M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.09% of that float. The average trading volume for GBIO on January 14, 2024 was 886.14K shares.

GBIO) stock’s latest price update

Generation Bio Co (NASDAQ: GBIO)’s stock price has decreased by -6.37 compared to its previous closing price of 2.04. However, the company has seen a -1.55% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2024-01-03 that CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Generation Bio Co. (Nasdaq:GBIO) a biotechnology company innovating genetic medicines for people living with rare and prevalent diseases, announced that Geoff McDonough, M.D., president and chief executive officer, will present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at 3:45 p.m. PT in San Francisco.

GBIO Trading at 25.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GBIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.89%, as shares sank -5.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +103.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GBIO fell by -1.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9043. In addition, Generation Bio Co saw 15.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GBIO starting from Samayoa Phillip, who sale 2,445 shares at the price of $1.62 back on Jan 02. After this action, Samayoa Phillip now owns 107,256 shares of Generation Bio Co, valued at $3,961 using the latest closing price.

Paone Antoinette, the CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER of Generation Bio Co, sale 2,445 shares at $1.62 during a trade that took place back on Jan 02, which means that Paone Antoinette is holding 5,828 shares at $3,961 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GBIO

The total capital return value is set at -32.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch -33.53. Equity return is now at value -45.81, with -31.58 for asset returns.

Based on Generation Bio Co (GBIO), the company’s capital structure generated 28.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.43. Total debt to assets is 21.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 26.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -23.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 2.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.99.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Generation Bio Co (GBIO) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.