Gatos Silver Inc (GATO) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Gatos Silver Inc (GATO) has seen a 8.28% increase in the past week, with a 15.70% gain in the past month, and a 39.96% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.26% for GATO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.37% for GATO’s stock, with a 21.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Gatos Silver Inc (NYSE: GATO) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.23. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for GATO is 45.82M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.33% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GATO on January 14, 2024 was 303.80K shares.

GATO) stock’s latest price update

Gatos Silver Inc (NYSE: GATO) has seen a rise in its stock price by 4.06 in relation to its previous close of 6.16. However, the company has experienced a 8.28% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Kitco reported 2023-11-07 that (Kitco News) – Gatos Silver said its Q3 2023 net income was $3.3 million, down 6% from $3.5 million in Q3 2022, primarily attributable to an increase in general and administrative expenses.

Analysts’ Opinion of GATO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GATO stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for GATO by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for GATO in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $6.25 based on the research report published on December 01, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

GATO Trading at 9.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GATO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.29%, as shares surge +4.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GATO rose by +8.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.40. In addition, Gatos Silver Inc saw -1.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GATO starting from Andres Dale, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $5.15 back on Sep 28. After this action, Andres Dale now owns 425,729 shares of Gatos Silver Inc, valued at $128,750 using the latest closing price.

Scott Anthony Michael, the SVP, Corp Dev & Tech Services of Gatos Silver Inc, purchase 2,000 shares at $5.04 during a trade that took place back on Sep 28, which means that Scott Anthony Michael is holding 140,144 shares at $10,079 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GATO

The total capital return value is set at -7.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.15. Equity return is now at value -0.89, with -0.85 for asset returns.

Based on Gatos Silver Inc (GATO), the company’s capital structure generated 2.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.43. Total debt to assets is 2.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.43.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.35.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Gatos Silver Inc (GATO) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.