Garrett Motion Inc’s (GTX) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Garrett Motion Inc (GTX) has gone down by -3.80% for the week, with a 5.23% rise in the past month and a 19.76% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.95% for GTX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.74% for GTX’s stock, with a simple moving average of 12.64% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Garrett Motion Inc (NASDAQ: GTX) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.31. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Garrett Motion Inc (GTX) is $15.00, which is $6.15 above the current market price. The public float for GTX is 233.47M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.88% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GTX on January 14, 2024 was 1.15M shares.

GTX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Garrett Motion Inc (NASDAQ: GTX) has dropped by -0.34 compared to previous close of 8.88. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-04 that GTX’s revenue has grown at a CAGR of 4%, while its margins have declined and debt has ticked up. The company is heavily negatively exposed to the EV transition, with the majority of its revenue relative to petrol/diesel cars and the use case of turbochargers in the future uncertain. The company is investing heavily in R&D but it is too early to say if GTX will be successful with its transition.

Analysts’ Opinion of GTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GTX stocks, with BWS Financial repeating the rating for GTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GTX in the upcoming period, according to BWS Financial is $15 based on the research report published on June 03, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

GTX Trading at 9.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.04%, as shares surge +7.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GTX fell by -3.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.95. In addition, Garrett Motion Inc saw -8.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GTX starting from Centerbridge Special Credit Pa, who sale 255,818 shares at the price of $8.27 back on Dec 14. After this action, Centerbridge Special Credit Pa now owns 11,243,696 shares of Garrett Motion Inc, valued at $2,115,330 using the latest closing price.

Centerbridge Special Credit Pa, the 10% Owner of Garrett Motion Inc, sale 1,014,651 shares at $8.29 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that Centerbridge Special Credit Pa is holding 11,287,784 shares at $8,406,754 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.07 for the present operating margin

+23.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Garrett Motion Inc stands at +5.72. The total capital return value is set at 41.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.83. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.45 and the total asset turnover is 1.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Garrett Motion Inc (GTX) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.