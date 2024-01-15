Galecto Inc (GLTO) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Galecto Inc (NASDAQ: GLTO) has decreased by -3.71 when compared to last closing price of 0.71. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.69% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-14 that Galecto Biotech’s stock has plummeted 75% due to increased rates of adverse events in its idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) trial. Galecto’s synthetic, small molecule approach to galectin-3 inhibition may be causing poor tolerability and negative clinical outcomes. Galectin Therapeutics’ belapectin, a galectin-3 inhibitor in a phase 3 trial for NASH cirrhosis, is a better value proposition with a strong financial backer and excellent safety profile.

Is It Worth Investing in Galecto Inc (NASDAQ: GLTO) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.17. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for GLTO is 19.27M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.59% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GLTO on January 14, 2024 was 397.54K shares.

GLTO’s Market Performance

The stock of Galecto Inc (GLTO) has seen a -2.69% decrease in the past week, with a 13.72% rise in the past month, and a 9.21% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.04% for GLTO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.33% for GLTO’s stock, with a -51.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GLTO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GLTO stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for GLTO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for GLTO in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $12 based on the research report published on April 26, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

GLTO Trading at 8.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GLTO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.52%, as shares surge +12.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GLTO fell by -2.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6829. In addition, Galecto Inc saw -4.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GLTO starting from ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, who sale 822,680 shares at the price of $0.75 back on Aug 15. After this action, ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC now owns 97,204 shares of Galecto Inc, valued at $617,010 using the latest closing price.

ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, the 10% Owner of Galecto Inc, sale 209,400 shares at $3.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 31, which means that ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC is holding 135,531 shares at $628,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GLTO

The total capital return value is set at -67.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch -68.57. Equity return is now at value -83.45, with -69.57 for asset returns.

Based on Galecto Inc (GLTO), the company’s capital structure generated 1.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.29. Total debt to assets is 1.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.52.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.75.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Galecto Inc (GLTO) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.