Futurefuel Corp (FF) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Futurefuel Corp (NYSE: FF) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.64 in relation to its previous close of 5.69. However, the company has experienced a -2.67% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-27 that FutureFuel Corp.’s stock price has declined steadily and is currently around $6 per share. The company operates in a growing market for biofuels, but strong top and bottom line expansion is needed for a more positive outlook. The company has shown improvement in net income, but challenges and risks remain, including potential policy changes and transportation obstacles.

Is It Worth Investing in Futurefuel Corp (NYSE: FF) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Futurefuel Corp (NYSE: FF) is above average at 8.84x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.79.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Futurefuel Corp (FF) is $14.00, which is $8.16 above the current market price. The public float for FF is 25.89M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.94% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FF on January 14, 2024 was 317.65K shares.

FF’s Market Performance

FF’s stock has seen a -2.67% decrease for the week, with a 1.74% rise in the past month and a -15.24% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.45% for Futurefuel Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.81% for FF’s stock, with a -22.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FF stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for FF by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FF in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $13 based on the research report published on October 02, 2015 of the previous year 2015.

FF Trading at -4.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.91%, as shares sank -2.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FF fell by -2.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.06. In addition, Futurefuel Corp saw -3.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.58 for the present operating margin

+13.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Futurefuel Corp stands at +3.84. The total capital return value is set at 14.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.31. Equity return is now at value 10.05, with 8.42 for asset returns.

Based on Futurefuel Corp (FF), the company’s capital structure generated 0.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.36. Total debt to assets is 0.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.77 and the total asset turnover is 1.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.88.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Futurefuel Corp (FF) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.