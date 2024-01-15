Future FinTech Group Inc (FTFT) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Future FinTech Group Inc (NASDAQ: FTFT) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -20.93 compared to its previous closing price of 1.29. However, the company has seen a fall of -28.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2024-01-12 that Future FinTech Group’s shares fell as much as 20% in Friday premarket trading after the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) charged CEO Shanchun Huang with manipulative trading and failure to disclose beneficial ownership. The allegations stem from Huang’s suspicious activities in the stock market just before assuming the role of CEO in 2020.

Is It Worth Investing in Future FinTech Group Inc (NASDAQ: FTFT) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for FTFT is also noteworthy at 1.05. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for FTFT is 10.79M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.91% of that float. The average trading volume of FTFT on January 14, 2024 was 130.39K shares.

FTFT’s Market Performance

The stock of Future FinTech Group Inc (FTFT) has seen a -28.17% decrease in the past week, with a 18.60% rise in the past month, and a 0.98% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 22.09% for FTFT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -25.41% for FTFT’s stock, with a -15.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

FTFT Trading at -0.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FTFT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 22.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.90%, as shares surge +13.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FTFT fell by -28.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3733. In addition, Future FinTech Group Inc saw -44.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FTFT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-58.06 for the present operating margin

+21.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Future FinTech Group Inc stands at -57.06. The total capital return value is set at -18.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch -18.25. Equity return is now at value -17.63, with -14.81 for asset returns.

Based on Future FinTech Group Inc (FTFT), the company’s capital structure generated 6.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.49. Total debt to assets is 5.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.50.

Conclusion

In summary, Future FinTech Group Inc (FTFT) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.