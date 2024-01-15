Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc. (FBRT) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: FBRT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FBRT is 1.40. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for FBRT is 82.51M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.50% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FBRT on January 14, 2024 was 336.00K shares.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: FBRT) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.07 compared to its previous closing price of 13.63. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.02% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2024-01-10 that NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: FBRT) (“FBRT” or the “Company”) today announced that it will release its fourth quarter 2023 results on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The Company will host a conference call and live audio webcast to discuss its financial results on Thursday, February 15, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. ET. All conference call and webcast information can be found on the Company’s website at https://ww.

FBRT’s Market Performance

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc. (FBRT) has experienced a 2.02% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.29% rise in the past month, and a 5.75% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.05% for FBRT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.03% for FBRT’s stock, with a simple moving average of 1.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FBRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FBRT stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for FBRT by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for FBRT in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $15 based on the research report published on January 10, 2024 of the current year 2024.

FBRT Trading at 1.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FBRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.93%, as shares sank -2.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FBRT rose by +2.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.89. In addition, Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc. saw 0.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FBRT starting from ORTALE BUFORD H, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $18.40 back on May 12. After this action, ORTALE BUFORD H now owns 7,900 shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc., valued at $36,800 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FBRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+58.09 for the present operating margin

+89.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc. stands at +4.65. The total capital return value is set at 2.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.29. Equity return is now at value 4.70, with 1.23 for asset returns.

Based on Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc. (FBRT), the company’s capital structure generated 267.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.82. Total debt to assets is 71.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 283.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.80. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.04.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc. (FBRT) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.