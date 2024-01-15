Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. ADR (FMX) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. ADR (NYSE: FMX) is above average at 12.59x. The 36-month beta value for FMX is also noteworthy at 0.95. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for FMX is $249.07, which is $15.94 above than the current price. The public float for FMX is 216.12M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.45% of that float. The average trading volume of FMX on January 14, 2024 was 527.09K shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

FMX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. ADR (NYSE: FMX) has increased by 0.61 when compared to last closing price of 129.23. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.90% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-09 that FEMSA (FMX) is poised to gain from robust initiatives focused on digital investments and expansion in the specialized distribution industry.

FMX’s Market Performance

Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. ADR (FMX) has experienced a 2.90% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 1.67% rise in the past month, and a 20.84% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.79% for FMX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.30% for FMX stock, with a simple moving average of 17.54% for the last 200 days.

FMX Trading at 3.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FMX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.67%, as shares sank -0.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FMX rose by +2.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $129.63. In addition, Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. ADR saw -0.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FMX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.85 for the present operating margin

+37.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. ADR stands at +3.55. The total capital return value is set at 9.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.68. Equity return is now at value 12.01, with 4.31 for asset returns.

Based on Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. ADR (FMX), the company’s capital structure generated 108.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.05. Total debt to assets is 35.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 96.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.28.

Conclusion

In summary, Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. ADR (FMX) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.