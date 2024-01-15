FLJ Group Ltd ADR’s (FLJ) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of FLJ Group Ltd ADR (FLJ) has seen a -16.52% decrease in the past week, with a -13.51% drop in the past month, and a -92.90% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.87% for FLJ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -25.07% for FLJ’s stock, with a simple moving average of -92.40% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in FLJ Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: FLJ) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for FLJ Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: FLJ) is 0.00x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FLJ is -1.09. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

FLJ currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.On January 14, 2024, FLJ’s average trading volume was 671.74K shares.

FLJ) stock’s latest price update

The stock of FLJ Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: FLJ) has decreased by -5.88 when compared to last closing price of 1.02.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -16.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-29 that FLJ Group (NASDAQ: FLJ ) completed its purchase of property insurer Alpha Mind for $180 million in cash. The cash is being raised by a promissory note due in 90 days.

FLJ Trading at -74.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLJ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.02%, as shares sank -18.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -90.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLJ fell by -16.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -97.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2702. In addition, FLJ Group Ltd ADR saw -52.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FLJ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-20.20 for the present operating margin

-8.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for FLJ Group Ltd ADR stands at +125.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.96. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.15 and the total asset turnover is 2.77.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of FLJ Group Ltd ADR (FLJ) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.