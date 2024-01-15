FirstCash Holdings Inc’s (FCFS) Stock: A 1.00% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of FirstCash Holdings Inc (FCFS) has gone up by 3.60% for the week, with a -3.78% drop in the past month and a 9.69% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.05% for FCFS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.00% for FCFS’s stock, with a 9.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in FirstCash Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: FCFS) Right Now?

FirstCash Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: FCFS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 22.05x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.62. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for FCFS is 37.93M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.14% of that float. On January 14, 2024, the average trading volume of FCFS was 224.67K shares.

FirstCash Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: FCFS)’s stock price has soared by 1.19 in relation to previous closing price of 108.82. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-11 that FirstCash (FCFS) possesses solid growth attributes, which could help it handily outperform the market.

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FCFS stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for FCFS by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for FCFS in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $120 based on the research report published on November 01, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

After a stumble in the market that brought FCFS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.12%, as shares sank -4.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FCFS rose by +3.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $108.77. In addition, FirstCash Holdings Inc saw 1.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FCFS starting from ORR R DOUGLAS, who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $111.97 back on Nov 21. After this action, ORR R DOUGLAS now owns 49,728 shares of FirstCash Holdings Inc, valued at $671,790 using the latest closing price.

ORR R DOUGLAS, the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of FirstCash Holdings Inc, sale 3,000 shares at $111.94 during a trade that took place back on Nov 21, which means that ORR R DOUGLAS is holding 66,459 shares at $335,820 based on the most recent closing price.

+10.40 for the present operating margin

+46.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for FirstCash Holdings Inc stands at +9.29. The total capital return value is set at 8.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.50. Equity return is now at value 12.34, with 5.72 for asset returns.

Based on FirstCash Holdings Inc (FCFS), the company’s capital structure generated 88.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.06. Total debt to assets is 42.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 83.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.83.

To sum up, FirstCash Holdings Inc (FCFS) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.