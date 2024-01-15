First Hawaiian INC (FHB) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of First Hawaiian INC (FHB) has seen a -2.40% decrease in the past week, with a 1.89% gain in the past month, and a 19.30% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.30% for FHB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.11% for FHB’s stock, with a simple moving average of 12.23% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in First Hawaiian INC (NASDAQ: FHB) Right Now?

First Hawaiian INC (NASDAQ: FHB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33x compared to its average ratio, , and the 36-month beta value for FHB is at 1.02. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for FHB is $22.00, which is $0.43 above the current market price. The public float for FHB is 126.66M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.80% of that float. The average trading volume for FHB on January 14, 2024 was 851.26K shares.

FHB) stock’s latest price update

First Hawaiian INC (NASDAQ: FHB)’s stock price has dropped by -0.83 in relation to previous closing price of 21.75. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.40% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2024-01-05 that HONOLULU, Jan. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ: FHB) announced today that it plans to release its fourth quarter 2023 financial results on Friday, January 26, 2024 before the market opens. First Hawaiian will host a conference call to discuss the company’s results on the same day at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Hawaii Time).

Analysts’ Opinion of FHB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FHB stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for FHB by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for FHB in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $18 based on the research report published on January 05, 2024 of the current year 2024.

FHB Trading at 4.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FHB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.59%, as shares sank -1.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FHB fell by -2.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.48. In addition, First Hawaiian INC saw -5.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FHB starting from Dods Christopher L, who sale 4,350 shares at the price of $20.35 back on Dec 01. After this action, Dods Christopher L now owns 52,583 shares of First Hawaiian INC, valued at $88,513 using the latest closing price.

Harrison Robert S, the CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CEO of First Hawaiian INC, purchase 23,500 shares at $21.61 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that Harrison Robert S is holding 350,449 shares at $507,786 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FHB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+41.64 for the present operating margin

The net margin for First Hawaiian INC stands at +31.50. The total capital return value is set at 13.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.54. Equity return is now at value 11.74, with 1.07 for asset returns.

Based on First Hawaiian INC (FHB), the company’s capital structure generated 6.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.80. Total debt to assets is 0.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.04.

Conclusion

In conclusion, First Hawaiian INC (FHB) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.