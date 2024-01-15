First Bancorp (FBNC) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

First Bancorp (NASDAQ: FBNC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FBNC is 1.02. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for FBNC is $39.67, which is $5.04 above the current price. The public float for FBNC is 39.60M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.85% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FBNC on January 14, 2024 was 163.20K shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

FBNC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of First Bancorp (NASDAQ: FBNC) has plunged by -0.72 when compared to previous closing price of 34.88, but the company has seen a -4.55% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-25 that The headline numbers for First Bancorp (FBNC) give insight into how the company performed in the quarter ended September 2023, but it may be worthwhile to compare some of its key metrics to Wall Street estimates and the year-ago actuals.

FBNC’s Market Performance

FBNC’s stock has fallen by -4.55% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 3.50% and a quarterly rise of 23.02%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.03% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.63% for First Bancorp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.71% for FBNC’s stock, with a 9.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FBNC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FBNC stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for FBNC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FBNC in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $34 based on the research report published on September 14, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

FBNC Trading at 2.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FBNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.03%, as shares sank -3.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FBNC fell by -4.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.67. In addition, First Bancorp saw -6.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FBNC starting from POTTER J RANDOLPH, who sale 1,221 shares at the price of $32.77 back on Dec 04. After this action, POTTER J RANDOLPH now owns 1,812 shares of First Bancorp, valued at $40,018 using the latest closing price.

Bostian Elizabeth B, the Chief Financial Officer of First Bancorp, purchase 356 shares at $28.05 during a trade that took place back on Sep 27, which means that Bostian Elizabeth B is holding 11,797 shares at $9,986 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FBNC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+46.49 for the present operating margin

The net margin for First Bancorp stands at +35.71. The total capital return value is set at 14.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.00. Equity return is now at value 10.00, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Based on First Bancorp (FBNC), the company’s capital structure generated 29.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.93. Total debt to assets is 2.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.04.

Conclusion

In conclusion, First Bancorp (FBNC) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.