Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: FDUS) is 9.12x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FDUS is 1.44. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS) is $20.92, which is $1.04 above the current market price. The public float for FDUS is 28.11M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.49% of that float. On January 14, 2024, FDUS’s average trading volume was 249.66K shares.

Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: FDUS) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.20 in relation to its previous close of 19.92. However, the company has experienced a -0.65% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-02 that Total Return is the actual rate of return for an investment over a given evaluation period, typically one, three, five, or ten years. The Total NAV Return is the sum of all dividends/distributions, assuming they are reinvested, plus the change in the NAV of the fund, be it positive or negative. However, managing our portfolio is not only about applying financial rules, because it is not certain that dividends can and will always be reinvested.

FDUS’s Market Performance

Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS) has experienced a -0.65% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 1.87% rise in the past month, and a 10.61% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.23% for FDUS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.75% for FDUS’s stock, with a 6.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FDUS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FDUS stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for FDUS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FDUS in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $22 based on the research report published on January 08, 2024 of the current year 2024.

FDUS Trading at 2.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FDUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.10%, as shares sank -0.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FDUS fell by -0.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.80. In addition, Fidus Investment Corporation saw 0.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FDUS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+41.66 for the present operating margin

+84.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fidus Investment Corporation stands at +22.42. The total capital return value is set at 7.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.11.

Based on Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS), the company’s capital structure generated 85.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.06. Total debt to assets is 43.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 85.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.17.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.