Ferroglobe Plc (GSM) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Ferroglobe Plc (NASDAQ: GSM) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GSM is 2.08. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for GSM is $11.50, which is $5.4 above the current price. The public float for GSM is 105.51M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.86% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GSM on January 14, 2024 was 1.19M shares.

The stock price of Ferroglobe Plc (NASDAQ: GSM) has dropped by -0.16 compared to previous close of 6.11. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-08 that Ferroglobe redeemed $150m in senior notes in the summer, lowering their Net Debt / LTM EBITDA to 0.45x. Based on the assumptions below, shares could trade 107% higher than the current market price a few years out. Management believes the silicon market has bottomed and expects demand to pick up in the second half of 2024.

GSM’s Market Performance

GSM’s stock has fallen by -3.63% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.84% and a quarterly rise of 22.49%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.83% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.48% for Ferroglobe Plc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.42% for GSM’s stock, with a 20.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GSM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GSM stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for GSM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GSM in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $12 based on the research report published on September 14, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

GSM Trading at 7.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GSM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.83%, as shares sank -6.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GSM fell by -3.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.43. In addition, Ferroglobe Plc saw -6.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GSM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.95 for the present operating margin

+35.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ferroglobe Plc stands at +16.95. The total capital return value is set at 50.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 52.27. Equity return is now at value 15.27, with 6.68 for asset returns.

Based on Ferroglobe Plc (GSM), the company’s capital structure generated 83.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.46. Total debt to assets is 27.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 61.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.29 and the total asset turnover is 1.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.90.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ferroglobe Plc (GSM) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.