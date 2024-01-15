Ferrari N.V. (RACE) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ferrari N.V. (NYSE: RACE) is above average at 50.55x. The 36-month beta value for RACE is also noteworthy at 0.92. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for RACE is $336.54, which is $15.18 above than the current price. The public float for RACE is 121.61M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.22% of that float. The average trading volume of RACE on January 14, 2024 was 362.27K shares.

Ferrari N.V. (NYSE: RACE)’s stock price has plunge by 0.22relation to previous closing price of 350.53. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 4.89% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2024-01-14 that REV Group is a designer of highly specialized vehicles and aftermarket parts. The company offers investors revenue transparency with a healthy backlog of orders.

RACE’s Market Performance

RACE’s stock has risen by 4.89% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -5.40% and a quarterly rise of 13.66%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.47% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.28% for Ferrari N.V. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.23% for RACE stock, with a simple moving average of 12.49% for the last 200 days.

RACE Trading at 0.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RACE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.47%, as shares sank -5.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RACE rose by +4.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $342.71. In addition, Ferrari N.V. saw 3.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RACE

Equity return is now at value 47.17, with 15.95 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Ferrari N.V. (RACE) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.