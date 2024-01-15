Faro Technologies Inc. (FARO) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FARO is 1.43. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for FARO is $25.50, which is $3.84 above the current price. The public float for FARO is 18.26M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.10% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FARO on January 14, 2024 was 243.24K shares.

Faro Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: FARO)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.96 in comparison to its previous close of 21.87, however, the company has experienced a 5.15% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-04 that FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO ) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call November 2, 2023 8:00 AM ET Company Participants Michael Funari – Sapphire, IR Peter Lau – President and CEO Allen Muhich – CFO Conference Call Participants Greg Palm – Craig-Hallum Capital Group Chris Grenga – Needham & Co. Operator Good day, everyone, and welcome to the FARO Technologies Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. For opening remarks and introductions, I’ll now turn the call over to Michael Funari at Sapphire Investor Relations.

FARO’s Market Performance

Faro Technologies Inc. (FARO) has seen a 5.15% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 17.33% gain in the past month and a 53.18% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.68% for FARO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.02% for FARO’s stock, with a simple moving average of 25.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FARO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FARO stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for FARO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FARO in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $26 based on the research report published on August 03, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

FARO Trading at 12.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FARO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.55%, as shares surge +11.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +68.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FARO rose by +5.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.56. In addition, Faro Technologies Inc. saw -3.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FARO starting from DAVERN ALEXANDER M, who purchase 15,881 shares at the price of $17.17 back on Nov 09. After this action, DAVERN ALEXANDER M now owns 106,956 shares of Faro Technologies Inc., valued at $272,645 using the latest closing price.

DAVERN ALEXANDER M, the Director of Faro Technologies Inc., purchase 4,119 shares at $16.95 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that DAVERN ALEXANDER M is holding 91,075 shares at $69,821 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FARO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.87 for the present operating margin

+50.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Faro Technologies Inc. stands at -7.74. The total capital return value is set at -5.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.98. Equity return is now at value -21.63, with -12.98 for asset returns.

Based on Faro Technologies Inc. (FARO), the company’s capital structure generated 6.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.14. Total debt to assets is 4.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.10 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.05.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Faro Technologies Inc. (FARO) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.