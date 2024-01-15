EZCorp, Inc. (EZPW) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

EZCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: EZPW)’s stock price has increased by 0.35 compared to its previous closing price of 8.51. However, the company has seen a -0.47% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-20 that Ezcorp (EZPW) closed at $8.92 in the latest trading session, marking no change from the prior day.

Is It Worth Investing in EZCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: EZPW) Right Now?

EZCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: EZPW) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for EZPW is at 1.11. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for EZPW is $13.67, which is $5.13 above the current market price. The public float for EZPW is 49.55M, and currently, shorts hold a 9.74% of that float. The average trading volume for EZPW on January 14, 2024 was 371.42K shares.

EZPW’s Market Performance

The stock of EZCorp, Inc. (EZPW) has seen a -0.47% decrease in the past week, with a -1.39% drop in the past month, and a 3.02% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.84% for EZPW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.56% for EZPW’s stock, with a -0.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EZPW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EZPW stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for EZPW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EZPW in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $14 based on the research report published on January 04, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

EZPW Trading at 0.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EZPW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.18%, as shares sank -4.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EZPW fell by -0.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.75. In addition, EZCorp, Inc. saw -2.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EZPW starting from Swies Nicole, who sale 2,250 shares at the price of $8.73 back on Jan 02. After this action, Swies Nicole now owns 82,708 shares of EZCorp, Inc., valued at $19,642 using the latest closing price.

Swies Nicole, the Chief Revenue Officer of EZCorp, Inc., sale 2,250 shares at $8.26 during a trade that took place back on Oct 02, which means that Swies Nicole is holding 35,457 shares at $18,585 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EZPW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.73 for the present operating margin

+55.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for EZCorp, Inc. stands at +3.67. The total capital return value is set at 7.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.14. Equity return is now at value 5.35, with 2.73 for asset returns.

Based on EZCorp, Inc. (EZPW), the company’s capital structure generated 81.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.01. Total debt to assets is 41.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 69.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.75.

Conclusion

In conclusion, EZCorp, Inc. (EZPW) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.