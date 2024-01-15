Eyenovia Inc (EYEN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ: EYEN) has plunged by -4.68 when compared to previous closing price of 1.82, but the company has seen a -7.49% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-15 that You know you want it. High-potential penny stocks that is.

Is It Worth Investing in Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ: EYEN) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.75. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for EYEN is 35.85M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.02% of that float. On January 14, 2024, the average trading volume of EYEN was 359.61K shares.

EYEN’s Market Performance

EYEN stock saw a decrease of -7.49% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -1.98% and a quarterly a decrease of 20.14%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.16%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.08% for Eyenovia Inc (EYEN). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.35% for EYEN stock, with a simple moving average of -26.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EYEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EYEN stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for EYEN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for EYEN in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $10 based on the research report published on March 01, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

EYEN Trading at 9.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EYEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.16%, as shares sank -2.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EYEN fell by -7.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8648. In addition, Eyenovia Inc saw -16.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EYEN starting from Rowe Michael M, who purchase 4,890 shares at the price of $1.36 back on Dec 04. After this action, Rowe Michael M now owns 32,927 shares of Eyenovia Inc, valued at $6,650 using the latest closing price.

Strahlman Ellen R, the Director of Eyenovia Inc, purchase 4,820 shares at $1.68 during a trade that took place back on Sep 29, which means that Strahlman Ellen R is holding 75,113 shares at $8,098 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EYEN

The total capital return value is set at -97.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch -119.22. Equity return is now at value -140.78, with -76.71 for asset returns.

Based on Eyenovia Inc (EYEN), the company’s capital structure generated 59.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.12. Total debt to assets is 32.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 53.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 53,123.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.62.

Conclusion

To sum up, Eyenovia Inc (EYEN) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.