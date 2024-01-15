Exscientia Plc ADR (EXAI) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for EXAI is 0.76. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for EXAI is 117.51M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.43% of that float. On January 14, 2024, EXAI’s average trading volume was 542.42K shares.

EXAI) stock’s latest price update

Exscientia Plc ADR (NASDAQ: EXAI) has seen a decline in its stock price by 0.00 in relation to its previous close of 6.71. However, the company has experienced a 10.73% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-02 that Two factors –lower interest rates and the low valuation of many biotech stocks — are likely to result in many biotech companies being acquired in 2024. Lower interest rates will result in many drug maker stocks being acquired because cheaper borrowing costs will make it cheaper for firms to borrow the money that they need to finance deals.

EXAI’s Market Performance

EXAI’s stock has risen by 10.73% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 25.66% and a quarterly rise of 24.26%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.98% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.06% for Exscientia Plc ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.54% for EXAI stock, with a simple moving average of 10.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXAI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXAI stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for EXAI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EXAI in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $9 based on the research report published on January 05, 2024 of the current year 2024.

EXAI Trading at 11.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.98%, as shares surge +16.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXAI rose by +10.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.41. In addition, Exscientia Plc ADR saw 4.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EXAI

Equity return is now at value -33.54, with -24.76 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Exscientia Plc ADR (EXAI) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.