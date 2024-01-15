Exponent Inc. (EXPO) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Exponent Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPO) has increased by 2.45 when compared to last closing price of 89.62.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2024-01-11 that MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Exponent, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPO), today announced that it will report Fourth Quarter and fiscal year 2023 financial results for the period ended December 30, 2023 following the close of the market on Thursday, February 1, 2024. On that day, Dr. Catherine Corrigan, Chief Executive Officer and President, and Richard Schlenker, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) to discuss the Company’s business and financial results.

Is It Worth Investing in Exponent Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPO) Right Now?

Exponent Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPO) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 46.54x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.72. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Exponent Inc. (EXPO) by analysts is $100.50, which is $8.68 above the current market price. The public float for EXPO is 49.90M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.63% of that float. On January 14, 2024, the average trading volume of EXPO was 263.45K shares.

EXPO’s Market Performance

The stock of Exponent Inc. (EXPO) has seen a 6.36% increase in the past week, with a 11.68% rise in the past month, and a 2.76% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.68% for EXPO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.02% for EXPO’s stock, with a 3.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXPO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXPO stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for EXPO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EXPO in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $99 based on the research report published on June 01, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

EXPO Trading at 12.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXPO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.56%, as shares surge +9.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXPO rose by +6.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $87.83. In addition, Exponent Inc. saw 4.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXPO starting from Reitman Maureen T. F., who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $78.25 back on Nov 24. After this action, Reitman Maureen T. F. now owns 28,729 shares of Exponent Inc., valued at $156,500 using the latest closing price.

James Bradley A, the Group Vice President of Exponent Inc., sale 600 shares at $78.98 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that James Bradley A is holding 6,984 shares at $47,388 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXPO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.44 for the present operating margin

+32.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Exponent Inc. stands at +19.94. The total capital return value is set at 36.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 26.89. Equity return is now at value 30.27, with 17.55 for asset returns.

Based on Exponent Inc. (EXPO), the company’s capital structure generated 5.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.48. Total debt to assets is 3.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.20.

Conclusion

To sum up, Exponent Inc. (EXPO) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.