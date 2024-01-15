Excelerate Energy Inc (EE) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, EE stock has gone up by 0.96%, with a monthly decline of -5.95% and a quarterly plunge of -1.74%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.22%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.38% for Excelerate Energy Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.84% for EE’s stock, with a -21.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Excelerate Energy Inc (NYSE: EE) Right Now?

Excelerate Energy Inc (NYSE: EE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.42. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for EE is 25.75M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.38% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EE on January 14, 2024 was 200.63K shares.

EE) stock’s latest price update

Excelerate Energy Inc (NYSE: EE)’s stock price has increased by 3.88 compared to its previous closing price of 14.16. However, the company has seen a 0.96% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-23 that Excelerate Energy, Inc. is a leading provider of LNG solutions with a strong market presence and global clientele. The company is venturing into the promising Bangladeshi market, securing long-term LNG agreements and strengthening its financial position. EE’s recent earnings report showed strong results, with a significant increase in EPS and positive growth projections for the future.

Analysts’ Opinion of EE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EE stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for EE by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for EE in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $18 based on the research report published on December 14, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

EE Trading at -8.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.22%, as shares sank -11.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EE rose by +0.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.36. In addition, Excelerate Energy Inc saw -4.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EE

Equity return is now at value 6.09, with 1.13 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Excelerate Energy Inc (EE) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.