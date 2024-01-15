Examining the Volatility of Brightcove Inc’s (BCOV) Stock

The stock of Brightcove Inc (BCOV) has gone up by 2.59% for the week, with a 3.70% rise in the past month and a -19.87% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.88% for BCOV.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.45% for BCOV’s stock, with a -31.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ: BCOV) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BCOV is 0.72. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BCOV is $5.75, which is $3.37 above the current price. The public float for BCOV is 41.00M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.83% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BCOV on January 14, 2024 was 219.96K shares.

BCOV) stock’s latest price update

Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ: BCOV)’s stock price has soared by 1.28 in relation to previous closing price of 2.35. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.59% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2024-01-09 that BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), the world’s most trusted streaming technology company, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Marc DeBevoise, and Chief Financial Officer, Rob Noreck, will present virtually at the Needham Growth Conference. The Brightcove presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, January 16, 2024 at 8:45 a.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events page of the Brightcove investor relations website at https.

BCOV Trading at -4.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BCOV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.51%, as shares surge +6.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BCOV rose by +2.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.47. In addition, Brightcove Inc saw -8.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BCOV starting from DeBevoise Marc, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $2.48 back on Nov 10. After this action, DeBevoise Marc now owns 1,150,962 shares of Brightcove Inc, valued at $49,600 using the latest closing price.

Edenbrook Capital, LLC, the 10% Owner of Brightcove Inc, purchase 6,000 shares at $2.48 during a trade that took place back on Nov 06, which means that Edenbrook Capital, LLC is holding 6,330,390 shares at $14,861 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BCOV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.45 for the present operating margin

+62.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Brightcove Inc stands at -4.27. The total capital return value is set at -5.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.45. Equity return is now at value -26.35, with -11.57 for asset returns.

Based on Brightcove Inc (BCOV), the company’s capital structure generated 24.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.43. Total debt to assets is 10.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Brightcove Inc (BCOV) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.