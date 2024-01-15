Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Soligenix Inc’s (SNGX) Stock

The stock of Soligenix Inc (SNGX) has seen a 4.10% increase in the past week, with a 33.23% gain in the past month, and a 49.64% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.42% for SNGX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 16.11% for SNGX stock, with a simple moving average of 10.07% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Soligenix Inc (NASDAQ: SNGX) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for SNGX is also noteworthy at 1.83. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for SNGX is 10.34M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.38% of that float. The average trading volume of SNGX on January 14, 2024 was 2.98M shares.

SNGX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Soligenix Inc (NASDAQ: SNGX) has plunged by -3.27 when compared to previous closing price of 0.87, but the company has seen a 4.10% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2024-01-02 that Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) shares added almost 35% before the opening bell on Tuesday after it revealed its novel vaccine provided 100% protection against two deadly infections in non-human primate models. The company said that its single-vial bivalent vaccine demonstrated simultaneous protection against Sudan ebolavirus and Marburg Marburgvirus, two conditions for which there are no approved vaccines or therapeutics, in the preclinical evaluation.

SNGX Trading at 38.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNGX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.55%, as shares surge +41.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +74.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNGX rose by +4.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7340. In addition, Soligenix Inc saw 10.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SNGX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5868.83 for the present operating margin

-127.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Soligenix Inc stands at -5519.34. The total capital return value is set at -103.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -150.46. Equity return is now at value -307.41, with -55.21 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 27.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.63. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.84.

Conclusion

In summary, Soligenix Inc (SNGX) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.