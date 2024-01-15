Evaluating the Ups and Downs of PowerSchool Holdings Inc’s (PWSC) Stock

The stock of PowerSchool Holdings Inc (PWSC) has seen a 5.42% increase in the past week, with a 10.20% gain in the past month, and a 9.01% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.42% for PWSC.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.05% for PWSC’s stock, with a 15.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE: PWSC) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.00.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for PWSC is 55.50M, and currently, short sellers hold a 12.51% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PWSC on January 14, 2024 was 614.43K shares.

PWSC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE: PWSC) has jumped by 1.25 compared to previous close of 24.01. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-08 that I recommend a buy rating with a price target of $32.45. PWSC has strong underlying demand, international expansion plans, and AI product innovation to support its growth momentum. PowerSchool Holdings reported solid revenue growth in 3Q23, and I expect it to continue its growth trajectory.

Analysts’ Opinion of PWSC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PWSC stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for PWSC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PWSC in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $24 based on the research report published on April 18, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

PWSC Trading at 7.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PWSC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.28%, as shares surge +8.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PWSC rose by +5.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.45. In addition, PowerSchool Holdings Inc saw 3.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PWSC starting from GULATI HARDEEP, who sale 20,419 shares at the price of $23.65 back on Dec 29. After this action, GULATI HARDEEP now owns 2,156,758 shares of PowerSchool Holdings Inc, valued at $482,889 using the latest closing price.

Shander Eric Ryan, the President, CFO of PowerSchool Holdings Inc, sale 4,827 shares at $23.65 during a trade that took place back on Dec 29, which means that Shander Eric Ryan is holding 495,238 shares at $114,154 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PWSC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.49 for the present operating margin

+47.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for PowerSchool Holdings Inc stands at -3.30. The total capital return value is set at 0.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.05. Equity return is now at value -1.35, with -0.46 for asset returns.

Based on PowerSchool Holdings Inc (PWSC), the company’s capital structure generated 60.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.52. Total debt to assets is 20.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 59.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.54.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, PowerSchool Holdings Inc (PWSC) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.