Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Photronics, Inc.’s (PLAB) Stock

In the past week, PLAB stock has gone up by 0.73%, with a monthly gain of 34.03% and a quarterly surge of 37.85%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.58%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.17% for Photronics, Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.47% for PLAB’s stock, with a 34.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAB) Right Now?

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAB) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PLAB is 1.42. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for PLAB is $32.00, which is $3.01 above the current price. The public float for PLAB is 57.40M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.90% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PLAB on January 14, 2024 was 519.44K shares.

PLAB) stock’s latest price update

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAB)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.41 in comparison to its previous close of 29.11, however, the company has experienced a 0.73% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-12 that Photronics (PLAB) concluded the recent trading session at $28.99, signifying a -0.41% move from its prior day’s close.

PLAB Trading at 18.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLAB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.58%, as shares surge +10.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +57.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLAB rose by +0.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +83.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.17. In addition, Photronics, Inc. saw -7.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PLAB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.37 for the present operating margin

+37.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Photronics, Inc. stands at +14.07. The total capital return value is set at 20.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.47. Equity return is now at value 13.89, with 8.83 for asset returns.

Based on Photronics, Inc. (PLAB), the company’s capital structure generated 3.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.06. Total debt to assets is 2.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.24.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Photronics, Inc. (PLAB) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.