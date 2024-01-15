Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Autonation Inc.’s (AN) Stock

The stock of Autonation Inc. (AN) has seen a -3.20% decrease in the past week, with a 1.37% gain in the past month, and a -0.29% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.70% for AN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.53% for AN stock, with a simple moving average of -6.46% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Autonation Inc. (NYSE: AN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Autonation Inc. (NYSE: AN) is above average at 5.82x. The 36-month beta value for AN is also noteworthy at 1.23. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AN is $165.63, which is $29.89 above than the current price. The public float for AN is 27.38M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.05% of that float. The average trading volume of AN on January 14, 2024 was 456.00K shares.

AN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Autonation Inc. (NYSE: AN) has plunged by -3.98 when compared to previous closing price of 141.35, but the company has seen a -3.20% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-09 that Based on the latest economic print, the Federal Reserve expects a shift in monetary policy, which undergirds certain stocks for a dovish Fed. It really comes down to the return of the normal way of doing business.

Analysts’ Opinion of AN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AN stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for AN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AN in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $145 based on the research report published on October 31, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

AN Trading at -2.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.32%, as shares sank -3.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AN fell by -3.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $146.56. In addition, Autonation Inc. saw -9.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AN starting from LAMPERT EDWARD S, who sale 77,284 shares at the price of $142.58 back on Jan 10. After this action, LAMPERT EDWARD S now owns 4,659,161 shares of Autonation Inc., valued at $11,019,160 using the latest closing price.

LAMPERT EDWARD S, the 10% Owner of Autonation Inc., sale 25,405 shares at $151.75 during a trade that took place back on Dec 22, which means that LAMPERT EDWARD S is holding 4,736,445 shares at $3,855,176 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.39 for the present operating margin

+18.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Autonation Inc. stands at +5.11. The total capital return value is set at 32.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.49. Equity return is now at value 49.60, with 10.56 for asset returns.

Based on Autonation Inc. (AN), the company’s capital structure generated 210.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.79. Total debt to assets is 41.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 204.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 66.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 32.77 and the total asset turnover is 2.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.92.

Conclusion

In summary, Autonation Inc. (AN) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.