Evaluating the Impact of 3.09 Increase on MoneyLion Inc’s (ML) Stock

The stock of MoneyLion Inc (ML) has seen a -8.60% decrease in the past week, with a 22.77% gain in the past month, and a 181.95% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.86% for ML.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.14% for ML’s stock, with a 158.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in MoneyLion Inc (NYSE: ML) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.67. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ML is 4.59M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.06% of that float. On January 14, 2024, the average trading volume of ML was 125.13K shares.

ML) stock’s latest price update

The stock of MoneyLion Inc (NYSE: ML) has increased by 3.09 when compared to last closing price of 56.07.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -8.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-12 that TM, AFLYY, ALCO, ML and SNAP have been added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List on January 12, 2024.

Analysts’ Opinion of ML

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ML stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for ML by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ML in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $75 based on the research report published on December 19, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

ML Trading at 31.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ML to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.66%, as shares surge +15.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +200.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ML fell by -8.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +255.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.86. In addition, MoneyLion Inc saw -7.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ML starting from Choubey Diwakar, who sale 1,289 shares at the price of $34.24 back on Nov 22. After this action, Choubey Diwakar now owns 699,600 shares of MoneyLion Inc, valued at $44,138 using the latest closing price.

Choubey Diwakar, the CEO and Director of MoneyLion Inc, sale 7,121 shares at $34.25 during a trade that took place back on Nov 21, which means that Choubey Diwakar is holding 700,889 shares at $243,904 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ML

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-28.96 for the present operating margin

+23.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for MoneyLion Inc stands at -55.49. The total capital return value is set at -21.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -41.15. Equity return is now at value -53.51, with -27.70 for asset returns.

Based on MoneyLion Inc (ML), the company’s capital structure generated 88.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.01. Total debt to assets is 40.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 240.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.85.

Conclusion

To sum up, MoneyLion Inc (ML) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.