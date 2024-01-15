Evaluating the Impact of 0.62 Increase on Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc’s (ATMU) Stock

The stock of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc (ATMU) has seen a -0.66% decrease in the past week, with a -4.10% drop in the past month, and a 10.11% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.49% for ATMU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.65% for ATMU stock, with a simple moving average of 2.95% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc (NYSE: ATMU) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for ATMU is 16.05M, and at present, short sellers hold a 30.98% of that float. The average trading volume of ATMU on January 14, 2024 was 410.01K shares.

ATMU) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc (NYSE: ATMU) has increased by 0.62 when compared to last closing price of 22.52. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.66% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-28 that ARCO, BECN and ATMU made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) growth stocks list on December 28, 2023.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATMU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATMU stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for ATMU by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ATMU in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $24 based on the research report published on June 20, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

ATMU Trading at 2.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATMU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.89%, as shares sank -5.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATMU fell by -0.66%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.45. In addition, Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc saw -3.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATMU starting from Macadam Stephen E., who purchase 5,200 shares at the price of $19.49 back on Nov 09. After this action, Macadam Stephen E. now owns 19,268 shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc, valued at $101,348 using the latest closing price.

Conclusion

In summary, Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc (ATMU) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.