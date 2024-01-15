Evaluating the Impact of -0.25 Increase on Aptevo Therapeutics Inc’s (APVO) Stock

In the past week, APVO stock has gone down by -10.17%, with a monthly decline of -14.65% and a quarterly plunge of -58.16%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.88%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.89% for Aptevo Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.01% for APVO’s stock, with a -81.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: APVO) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for APVO is at 4.94. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for APVO is 18.71M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.09% of that float. The average trading volume for APVO on January 14, 2024 was 607.65K shares.

APVO) stock’s latest price update

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: APVO)’s stock price has plunge by -0.25relation to previous closing price of 0.16. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -10.17% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Accesswire reported 2023-11-01 that SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2023 / Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its proprietary ADAPTIR™ and ADAPTIR-FLEX™ platform technologies, today announced that the Company will present at the upcoming Bio-Europe conference occurring November 6-8, 2023 in Munich, Germany. Details of the Company’s presentation, which will highlight its pipeline of clinical and pre-clinical bispecific drug candidates designed to fight both solid and hematologic malignancies, are as follows: Date & Time: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 @ 1:15 CET (8:15 Eastern time) Location: Trade Fair Center Messe München, San Sabastian Room, Munich, Germany Presenter: Michelle Nelson, Ph.D.

APVO Trading at -18.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APVO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.88%, as shares sank -9.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APVO fell by -10.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -91.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1779. In addition, Aptevo Therapeutics Inc saw -12.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for APVO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-919.75 for the present operating margin

+71.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aptevo Therapeutics Inc stands at +225.24. The total capital return value is set at -75.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 29.62. Equity return is now at value -115.60, with -59.90 for asset returns.

Based on Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (APVO), the company’s capital structure generated 59.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.30. Total debt to assets is 31.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.29.

The receivables turnover for the company is 1.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.15.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (APVO) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.