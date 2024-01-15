Evaluating the Impact of 0.00 Increase on Cia Paranaense De Energia Copel ADR’s (ELP) Stock

The stock of Cia Paranaense De Energia Copel ADR (ELP) has seen a 0.36% increase in the past week, with a 9.41% gain in the past month, and a 27.91% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.28% for ELP.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.82% for ELP’s stock, with a 25.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cia Paranaense De Energia Copel ADR (NYSE: ELP) Right Now?

Cia Paranaense De Energia Copel ADR (NYSE: ELP) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 4.20x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.97. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ELP is 335.84M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.20% of that float. On January 14, 2024, the average trading volume of ELP was 833.27K shares.

The stock of Cia Paranaense De Energia Copel ADR (NYSE: ELP) has decreased by 0.00 when compared to last closing price of 8.35.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-29 that Dogsofthedow.com, or DOD, recently published its list of 50 large-cap high-dividend stocks as of 11/27/23 per data from YCharts. The DOD list targeted-investors who “don’t want to simply focus on a high dividend yield only to discover that the stock price has plunged or that the corporation went belly-up.”. Investors reduce volatility/risk by limiting high-dividend search to large-well-established companies.

ELP Trading at 8.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.70%, as shares surge +5.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELP rose by +0.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +61.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.22. In addition, Cia Paranaense De Energia Copel ADR saw -1.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ELP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.49 for the present operating margin

+22.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cia Paranaense De Energia Copel ADR stands at +5.07. The total capital return value is set at 9.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.53. Equity return is now at value 9.18, with 3.85 for asset returns.

Based on Cia Paranaense De Energia Copel ADR (ELP), the company’s capital structure generated 61.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.94. Total debt to assets is 25.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 53.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.

Conclusion

To sum up, Cia Paranaense De Energia Copel ADR (ELP) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.