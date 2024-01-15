Essex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESS) has jumped by 0.40 compared to previous close of 248.08. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-12 that Vacancy rips higher. Near pandemic levels. Pressure will last for at least a year. Some opportunities are developing.

Is It Worth Investing in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESS) is 30.55x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ESS is 0.82. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 18 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS) is $243.68, which is -$5.4 below the current market price. The public float for ESS is 63.71M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.55% of that float. On January 14, 2024, ESS’s average trading volume was 433.51K shares.

ESS’s Market Performance

ESS stock saw an increase of 2.26% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 9.43% and a quarterly increase of 12.97%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.76%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.96% for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS).. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.25% for ESS’s stock, with a 10.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ESS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ESS stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for ESS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ESS in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $281 based on the research report published on January 02, 2024 of the current year 2024.

ESS Trading at 9.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ESS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.76%, as shares surge +4.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ESS rose by +2.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $246.53. In addition, Essex Property Trust, Inc. saw 0.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ESS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+36.63 for the present operating margin

+34.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Essex Property Trust, Inc. stands at +25.41. The total capital return value is set at 4.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.44. Equity return is now at value 18.83, with 4.18 for asset returns.

Based on Essex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS), the company’s capital structure generated 105.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.32. Total debt to assets is 48.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 100.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.13.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.