Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Essent Group Ltd (NYSE: ESNT) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.34 compared to its previous closing price of 52.85. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-04 that Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 2, 2023 10:00 AM ET Company Participants Philip Stefano – Vice President-Investor Relations Mark Casale – Chairman & Chief Executive Officer David Weinstock – Chief Financial Officer Chris Curran – President-Essent Guaranty Conference Call Participants Bose George – Keefe, Bruyette, & Woods, Inc. Mihir Bhatia – BofA Securities Richard Shane – JPMorgan Eric Hagen – BTIG Operator Thank you for standing by.

Is It Worth Investing in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE: ESNT) Right Now?

Essent Group Ltd (NYSE: ESNT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ESNT is 1.05. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ESNT is $58.70, which is $5.14 above the current price. The public float for ESNT is 103.51M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.70% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ESNT on January 14, 2024 was 457.40K shares.

ESNT’s Market Performance

The stock of Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) has seen a 1.34% increase in the past week, with a 6.71% rise in the past month, and a 10.32% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.68% for ESNT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.80% for ESNT’s stock, with a simple moving average of 12.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ESNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ESNT stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for ESNT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ESNT in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $54 based on the research report published on December 06, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

ESNT Trading at 6.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ESNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.51%, as shares surge +3.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ESNT rose by +1.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.70. In addition, Essent Group Ltd saw 1.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ESNT starting from Gibbons Mary Lourdes, who sale 8,355 shares at the price of $52.15 back on Dec 14. After this action, Gibbons Mary Lourdes now owns 252,969 shares of Essent Group Ltd, valued at $435,713 using the latest closing price.

WEINSTOCK DAVID B, the SVP and CFO of Essent Group Ltd, sale 2,000 shares at $48.20 during a trade that took place back on Sep 27, which means that WEINSTOCK DAVID B is holding 25,648 shares at $96,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ESNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+100.30 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Essent Group Ltd stands at +83.07. The total capital return value is set at 20.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.40. Equity return is now at value 14.69, with 11.47 for asset returns.

Based on Essent Group Ltd (ESNT), the company’s capital structure generated 9.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.90. Total debt to assets is 7.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.28.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.