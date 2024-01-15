EPR Properties (EPR) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) has surged by 0.02 when compared to previous closing price of 47.50, but the company has seen a -0.59% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. 24/7 Wall Street reported 2024-01-13 that Simon Property Group primarily invests in: Regional malls Premium outlets Mills Community/lifestyle centers Through its subsidiary partnership, it owns or has an interest in about 230 properties in the US and Asia.

Is It Worth Investing in EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) Right Now?

EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 24.60x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.69. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for EPR Properties (EPR) by analysts is $48.95, which is $1.44 above the current market price. The public float for EPR is 74.14M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.59% of that float. On January 14, 2024, the average trading volume of EPR was 580.53K shares.

EPR’s Market Performance

EPR’s stock has seen a -0.59% decrease for the week, with a 3.44% rise in the past month and a 12.88% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.70% for EPR Properties The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.26% for EPR’s stock, with a 8.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EPR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EPR stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for EPR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for EPR in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $51 based on the research report published on December 18, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

EPR Trading at 2.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.11%, as shares sank -0.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EPR fell by -0.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.10. In addition, EPR Properties saw -1.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EPR starting from Mater Tonya L., who sale 1,500 shares at the price of $48.50 back on Dec 26. After this action, Mater Tonya L. now owns 41,223 shares of EPR Properties, valued at $72,750 using the latest closing price.

BROWN PETER C, the Director of EPR Properties, sale 2,500 shares at $48.68 during a trade that took place back on Dec 22, which means that BROWN PETER C is holding 18,094 shares at $121,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EPR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+51.29 for the present operating margin

+66.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for EPR Properties stands at +26.81. The total capital return value is set at 6.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.14. Equity return is now at value 6.75, with 2.95 for asset returns.

Based on EPR Properties (EPR), the company’s capital structure generated 120.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.68. Total debt to assets is 53.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 120.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.11.

Conclusion

To sum up, EPR Properties (EPR) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.