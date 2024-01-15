Ensysce Biosciences Inc (ENSC) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 0.84. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ENSC is 2.81M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.03% of that float. On January 14, 2024, the average trading volume of ENSC was 226.62K shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

ENSC) stock’s latest price update

Ensysce Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: ENSC)’s stock price has plunge by -2.84relation to previous closing price of 1.41. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 25.24% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Accesswire reported 2023-09-05 that SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2023 / Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (“Ensysce” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:ENSC), a clinical-stage company applying transformative chemistry to improve prescription drug safety, today announced that its management has been invited to present at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference (the “conference”) taking place in New York, NY on September 11-13, 2023.

ENSC’s Market Performance

Ensysce Biosciences Inc (ENSC) has seen a 25.24% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 26.85% gain in the past month and a 2.24% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.72% for ENSC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 21.41% for ENSC’s stock, with a -32.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ENSC Trading at 35.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENSC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.05%, as shares surge +25.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +48.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENSC rose by +25.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1424. In addition, Ensysce Biosciences Inc saw 29.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ENSC starting from GOWER BOB G, who purchase 90,287 shares at the price of $0.49 back on Mar 02. After this action, GOWER BOB G now owns 1,222,682 shares of Ensysce Biosciences Inc, valued at $44,087 using the latest closing price.

GOWER BOB G, the Director of Ensysce Biosciences Inc, purchase 270,000 shares at $0.48 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that GOWER BOB G is holding 1,132,395 shares at $128,979 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ENSC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-959.91 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Ensysce Biosciences Inc stands at -994.12. Equity return is now at value -970.93, with -246.18 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.56.

Conclusion

To sum up, Ensysce Biosciences Inc (ENSC) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.