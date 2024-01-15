Enova International Inc. (ENVA) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Enova International Inc. (NYSE: ENVA)’s stock price has dropped by -0.44 in relation to previous closing price of 55.09. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-16 that Enova (ENVA) reaches a settlement with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to resolve an issue related to consumer loan processing errors and is set to pay a $15 million civil money penalty.

Is It Worth Investing in Enova International Inc. (NYSE: ENVA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Enova International Inc. (NYSE: ENVA) is 9.29x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ENVA is 1.55.

The average price recommended by analysts for Enova International Inc. (ENVA) is $61.43, which is $6.58 above the current market price. The public float for ENVA is 28.72M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.76% of that float. On January 14, 2024, ENVA’s average trading volume was 300.35K shares.

ENVA’s Market Performance

The stock of Enova International Inc. (ENVA) has seen a -0.33% decrease in the past week, with a 10.27% rise in the past month, and a 6.90% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.61% for ENVA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.08% for ENVA’s stock, with a simple moving average of 12.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ENVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ENVA stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for ENVA by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for ENVA in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $57 based on the research report published on January 10, 2024 of the current year 2024.

ENVA Trading at 15.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.57%, as shares surge +5.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENVA fell by -0.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.95. In addition, Enova International Inc. saw -0.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ENVA starting from RICE LINDA JOHNSON, who sale 2,920 shares at the price of $51.38 back on Aug 30. After this action, RICE LINDA JOHNSON now owns 14,182 shares of Enova International Inc., valued at $150,022 using the latest closing price.

Cunningham Steven E, the Chief Financial Officer of Enova International Inc., sale 7,892 shares at $50.25 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that Cunningham Steven E is holding 169,491 shares at $396,573 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ENVA

Equity return is now at value 15.89, with 5.02 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Enova International Inc. (ENVA) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.