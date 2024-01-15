Enfusion Inc (ENFN) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Enfusion Inc (NYSE: ENFN) has jumped by 0.80 compared to previous close of 8.71. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -4.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-11 that Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN ) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call November 7, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Ignatius Njoku – Head, IR Oleg Movchan – CEO Brad Herring – CFO Conference Call Participants Michael Infante – Morgan Stanley Faith Brunner – William Blair Elyse Kanner – JPMorgan Parker Lane – Stifel Crispin Love – Piper Sandler Callie Valenti – Goldman Sachs Natalie Howe – Bank of America Operator Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Enfusion’s Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

Is It Worth Investing in Enfusion Inc (NYSE: ENFN) Right Now?

Enfusion Inc (NYSE: ENFN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 194.68x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.98. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ENFN is 45.66M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.80% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ENFN on January 14, 2024 was 266.80K shares.

ENFN’s Market Performance

The stock of Enfusion Inc (ENFN) has seen a -4.25% decrease in the past week, with a -9.30% drop in the past month, and a -0.79% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.92% for ENFN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.92% for ENFN’s stock, with a simple moving average of -5.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ENFN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ENFN stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for ENFN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ENFN in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $9 based on the research report published on November 07, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

ENFN Trading at -7.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENFN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.67%, as shares sank -12.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENFN fell by -4.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.47. In addition, Enfusion Inc saw -9.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ENFN starting from Somers Deirdre, who sale 1,770 shares at the price of $8.65 back on Jan 10. After this action, Somers Deirdre now owns 34,471 shares of Enfusion Inc, valued at $15,310 using the latest closing price.

Herring Bradley, the Chief Financial Officer of Enfusion Inc, sale 2,090 shares at $8.95 during a trade that took place back on Jan 09, which means that Herring Bradley is holding 211,600 shares at $18,706 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ENFN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.96 for the present operating margin

+68.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Enfusion Inc stands at -5.09. The total capital return value is set at -11.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.42. Equity return is now at value 10.54, with 5.43 for asset returns.

Based on Enfusion Inc (ENFN), the company’s capital structure generated 10.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.71. Total debt to assets is 5.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.82 and the total asset turnover is 1.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.57.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Enfusion Inc (ENFN) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.