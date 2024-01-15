Endava plc ADR (DAVA) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Endava plc ADR (NYSE: DAVA) is 49.09x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DAVA is 1.26. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Endava plc ADR (DAVA) is $56.31, which is -$6.24 below the current market price. The public float for DAVA is 41.81M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.07% of that float. On January 14, 2024, DAVA’s average trading volume was 320.45K shares.

The stock of Endava plc ADR (NYSE: DAVA) has increased by 1.32 when compared to last closing price of 76.40.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-20 that I reiterate my buy rating for DAVA as signs of macroeconomic recovery suggest positive growth prospects in FY24. DAVA’s financials for 1H24 show a decline in revenue but better-than-expected profitability, with strong performance in Rest of the World and Europe. I expect DAVA’s growth will recover to historical levels as the macro environment stabilizes and IT spending recovers, leading to a potential re-rating in valuation.

DAVA’s Market Performance

Endava plc ADR (DAVA) has seen a 3.70% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 12.55% gain in the past month and a 35.21% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.40% for DAVA.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.40% for DAVA’s stock, with a 36.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DAVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DAVA stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for DAVA by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for DAVA in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $80 based on the research report published on January 08, 2024 of the current year 2024.

DAVA Trading at 16.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DAVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.40%, as shares surge +10.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +54.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DAVA rose by +3.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $75.24. In addition, Endava plc ADR saw -0.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DAVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.12 for the present operating margin

+32.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Endava plc ADR stands at +11.85. The total capital return value is set at 20.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.48. Equity return is now at value 14.42, with 10.51 for asset returns.

Based on Endava plc ADR (DAVA), the company’s capital structure generated 12.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.78. Total debt to assets is 8.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.70 and the total asset turnover is 1.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.87.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Endava plc ADR (DAVA) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.