EMX Royalty Corporation (EMX) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for EMX is 0.75. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for EMX is $5.75, The public float for EMX is 86.49M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.18% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EMX on January 14, 2024 was 235.39K shares.

The stock of EMX Royalty Corporation (AMEX: EMX) has decreased by -0.64 when compared to last closing price of 1.57.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-13 that EMX Royalty and Zijin Mining have reached a compromise in the Timok royalty dispute, reducing the royalty rate from 0.5% to 0.3625%. EMX will receive a total of $6.68 million in royalty payments from Zijin, for the H2 2021 – H1 2023 period. EMX is attractively valued compared to its peers.

EMX’s Market Performance

EMX’s stock has fallen by -2.50% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -4.29% and a quarterly drop of -8.77%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.37% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.75% for EMX Royalty Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.70% for EMX’s stock, with a -14.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EMX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EMX stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for EMX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EMX in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $4.50 based on the research report published on October 11, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

EMX Trading at -6.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EMX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.37%, as shares sank -6.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EMX fell by -2.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6145. In addition, EMX Royalty Corporation saw -3.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EMX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-234.70 for the present operating margin

-112.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for EMX Royalty Corporation stands at +48.44. The total capital return value is set at -9.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.45.

Based on EMX Royalty Corporation (EMX), the company’s capital structure generated 32.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.74. Total debt to assets is 23.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 28.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.35.

Conclusion

In conclusion, EMX Royalty Corporation (EMX) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.