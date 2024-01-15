Embecta Corp’s (EMBC) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, EMBC stock has gone down by -5.43%, with a monthly gain of 0.94% and a quarterly surge of 13.19%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.32%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.65% for Embecta Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.02% for EMBC’s stock, with a -17.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Embecta Corp (NASDAQ: EMBC) Right Now?

Embecta Corp (NASDAQ: EMBC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 14.06x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.86. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for EMBC is 56.54M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.81% of that float. On January 14, 2024, the average trading volume of EMBC was 548.52K shares.

EMBC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Embecta Corp (NASDAQ: EMBC) has dropped by -1.85 compared to previous close of 17.58. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -5.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-20 that Several intriguing stocks were recently added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) list this week and shouldn’t be overlooked as we round out what has been an exciting year for the stock market.

EMBC Trading at -0.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EMBC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.32%, as shares sank -3.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EMBC fell by -5.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.32. In addition, Embecta Corp saw -8.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EMBC starting from Melcher David F, who purchase 6,233 shares at the price of $15.77 back on Sep 08. After this action, Melcher David F now owns 27,698 shares of Embecta Corp, valued at $98,271 using the latest closing price.

Kurdikar Devdatt, the President and CEO of Embecta Corp, purchase 5,000 shares at $21.81 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that Kurdikar Devdatt is holding 244,791 shares at $109,050 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EMBC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.49 for the present operating margin

+66.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Embecta Corp stands at +6.28. The total capital return value is set at 28.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.75. The receivables turnover for the company is 54.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.97. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.12.

Conclusion

To sum up, Embecta Corp (EMBC) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.