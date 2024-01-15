Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE: EARN) is above average at 15.90x. The 36-month beta value for EARN is also noteworthy at 1.89. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for EARN is $6.50, which is $0.38 above than the current price. The public float for EARN is 16.04M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.98% of that float. The average trading volume of EARN on January 14, 2024 was 191.94K shares.

EARN stock's latest price update

The stock price of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE: EARN) has plunged by 0.00 when compared to previous closing price of 6.12, but the company has seen a 0.66% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-14 that Imagine stocks or funds that pay-out their dividends once-a-month! Unlike waiting for quarterly, semi-annual or (ugh) annual payouts, your angst awaiting money is reduced by 300%, or more!. These January U.S. exchange-traded monthly-paid (MoPay) dividends, upsides, and net-gains include: 1. Stocks by-yield (83); 2. Stocks by price-upside (30); 3. Closed-End-Investments, Exchange-Traded-Funds & Notes (CEICs/ETFs/ETNs) by-yield >10.4% (80). Items: 1. Top MoPay stock gains; 2. Overall best MoPay gainers; 3. Funds vs. Equities; 4. Fund risks/rewards. All per prices as of 1/11/24.

EARN’s Market Performance

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) has experienced a 0.66% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.33% rise in the past month, and a 1.49% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.65% for EARN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.47% for EARN’s stock, with a -7.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EARN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EARN stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for EARN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EARN in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $6 based on the research report published on December 06, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

EARN Trading at 1.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EARN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.97%, as shares sank -0.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EARN rose by +0.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.21. In addition, Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT saw -0.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EARN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-149.01 for the present operating margin

+82.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stands at -292.62. The total capital return value is set at -1.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.65. Equity return is now at value 3.54, with 0.34 for asset returns.

Based on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN), the company’s capital structure generated 749.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 88.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 141.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.94. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.01.

Conclusion

In summary, Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.