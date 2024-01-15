El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc (LOCO) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LOCO) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.93 in relation to its previous close of 8.61. However, the company has experienced a -2.63% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-02 that El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 2, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Ira Fils – Chief Financial Officer Bill Floyd – Independent Chairman Maria Hollandsworth – Chief Operating Officer Jake Bartlett – Truth Securities Zach Riddle – William Blair Operator Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the El Pollo Loco Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

Is It Worth Investing in El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LOCO) Right Now?

El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LOCO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.41. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc (LOCO) is $10.50, which is $1.97 above the current market price. The public float for LOCO is 27.91M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.90% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LOCO on January 14, 2024 was 293.46K shares.

LOCO’s Market Performance

LOCO stock saw a decrease of -2.63% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -2.96% and a quarterly a decrease of 2.16%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.05%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.71% for El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc (LOCO). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.27% for LOCO’s stock, with a -7.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LOCO Trading at -1.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LOCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.05%, as shares sank -5.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LOCO fell by -2.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.80. In addition, El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc saw -3.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LOCO starting from BIGLARI, SARDAR, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $10.08 back on Aug 17. After this action, BIGLARI, SARDAR now owns 120,000 shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc, valued at $201,600 using the latest closing price.

BIGLARI, SARDAR, the 10% Owner of El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc, purchase 54,300 shares at $10.20 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that BIGLARI, SARDAR is holding 100,000 shares at $553,860 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LOCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.59 for the present operating margin

+14.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc stands at +4.43. The total capital return value is set at 5.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.01. Equity return is now at value 9.43, with 4.64 for asset returns.

Based on El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc (LOCO), the company’s capital structure generated 89.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.35. Total debt to assets is 42.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 82.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 38.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.55.

Conclusion

To put it simply, El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc (LOCO) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.